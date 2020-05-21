Tollywood to resume post-production works

The lockdown in the country is expected to come to an end by May 31st. The film shoots may not resume immediately and the theatres will not reopen at the earliest. But the Telangana government is quite positive when it comes to post-production works. As per the latest news, several production houses are in plans to resume the post-production work from June 1st. Films like Vakeel Saab, Sreekaram, Solo Brathuke So Better, Most Eligible Bachelor, Alludu Adhurs, are in last leg of shoots.

All these films are expected to start their post-production works starting from June 1st. Films like V, Aranya, Nishabdham, Red and Uppena already completed all the post-production formalities. Telangana government is expected to make an official announcement about resuming the post-production works very soon.