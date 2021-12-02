Mask rule enforcement back in Telangana

With the threat of new Covid variant Omicron looming large, authorities in Telangana have decided to once again strictly enforce the rule for mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

Those violating the rule will face a penalty of Rs 1,000.

The state department has requested enforcement authorities to keep a watch on citizens for those not wearing mask.

“The rule for imposing Rs 1,000 fine already exists in the state. It’s not a new order,” said director of public health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

He appealed to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, hand sanitisation and maintaining social distance.

The officials said only by taking such precautions and through vaccination, people can protect themselves from any variant of Covid.

He said the health department teams will also visit public places and will randomly ask people for vaccine certificates. He has requested people to carry their Covid vaccine certificates.

“This is a cautionary measure and also create awareness towards vaccination. Our agenda is to safeguard health and lives of people,” he said.

He pointed out that the government has already started taking certain precautionary measures. It has cancelled Sunday Funday programme scheduled to be held at Tank Bund and at Charminar on December 5.

The director of public health appealed to all eligible citizens to take Covid vaccine.

He said all efforts were being made to expedite the process of vaccination to ensure cent per cent coverage.

Srinivasa Rao said those who have missed second vaccine should take it immediately.

He said nearly 25 lakh people have not taken the second dose despite completing the gap between two doses. Fifteen lakh people in Greater Hyderabad alone have not taken the second dose.

Around 90 per cent of the 2.77 crore targeted people in the state have so far taken the first dose while 45 per cent have taken the second dose.