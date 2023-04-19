Massive climax on cards for Game Changer

Shankar finished his Indian2 film schedule in South Africa and is all set to join Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The next schedule of Game Changer will start on April 23rd. Shankar is planning to shoot a huge action sequence with 1200 fighters for the film’s climax.

SJ Surya, the lead antagonist of the film will also join the set on the 23rd. A massive set has been laid at RFC for the key action scene. Shankar is not interested to take any breaks from the film shoot this time as Ram Charan wants to spend some quality time with his wife Upasana, as the couple is expecting their first baby very soon. Shankar will be joining Indian 2 in May and before that, he is planning to wrap the major portions of Game Changer. He also instructed makers to plan a long schedule.

Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for Game Changer.