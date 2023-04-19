Lokesh promises sports university to Rayalaseema

Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, does not know the value of sports, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday promised to establish sports university in Rayalaseema once the TDP is ruling again.

“What Jagan, who failed 10th standard, knows about the value of sports. The TDP is fully aware of its importance and I will take personal interest to establish a sports university in Rayalaseema region soon after the TDP forms its government again,” Lokesh told the villagers of Karumanchi of Alur Assembly segment in Kurnool district when they met him during his Yuva Galam pada yatra.

The members of the Backward Classes (BC) community in the village informed Lokesh that they are facing a lot of problems in getting caste certificates and that they are not even getting fee reimbursement. The Vaddera community and Toddy Tappers community too told Lokesh that they are not getting any benefits from this Government.

It is the TDP that promoted the BCs both politically and economically, Lokesh said and added that the party provided 34 per cent reservations in local bodies and appointed BC leaders to key posts. The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is registering false cases against the BC leaders, he said.

The TDP is committed to the assurance given to Valmikis that they will be given ST status, Lokesh said and promised the BC community members that the TDP, once back in power, will bring in a separate legislation for the safety and security of the community. Neera cafes will be started and reservations will be given for Toddy Tappers community in liquor shops, he said.

Later, the villagers of Kiruppala told Lokesh that they have been making a series of appeals to the district collector for the past four years to arrange a lift irrigation facility to their agricultural lands from the local Vengalaraya Doddi tank but there is no response from the officials. They appealed to Lokesh to provide the lift irrigation facility soon after the TDP came back to power.

Pointing out that the Chandrababu Naidu government has spent Rs 11,000 cr for irrigation projects, Lokesh said that though 90 per cent of the Handri Neeva project works were completed during the TDP regime, the Jagan Government did not take the initiative to complete the remaining 10 per cent works. The party will certainly take up the lift irrigation works once it is back in the government, Lokesh said, adding that basic facilities too will be provided in all the rural areas in the State.

The TDP general secretary also promised the farming community that the Chandranna government that is going to be formed soon will come to the rescue of the farmers. The issue of spurious seeds too will be handled by the coming TDP government, Lokesh added.