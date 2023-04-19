Dastagiri fears life threat from Jagan and Avinash Reddy

The prime accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder, Sk Dastagiri, alleged that he had threats to his life from chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy. Dastagiri, who worked as driver to Vivekananda Reddy, had turned approver to the police in the case.

Dastagiri went to the Kadapa SP office on Wednesday and gave a complaint to the senior police officials. He alleged that followers of Avinash Reddy were tracking his movements. He said that Avinash Reddy’s men were closely following him wherever he went.

Dastagiri also sent the copies of the letters to the CBI and Rayalseema range DIG alleging threat to his life from Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy. He said that after Bhaskara Reddy’s arrest, the supporters of Avinash Reddy were following him on the roads.

He discounted the allegations that he had received money from Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha for turning approver. He dared the Kadapa MP to prove the charge or quit his MP post. He said he is ready to go to jail if Avinash Reddy proved the charge.

He took strong exception to Avinash Reddy’s allegations against him and said that he is living on his own and not sold himself to anyone. He said that a falsehood would never become true even if it is said a thousand times by a thousand people.

Dastagiri made an appeal to the Rayalaseema DIG, Kadapa district SP and the CBI to provide security for him. He also alleged that both Jagan and Avinash Reddy were targeting his family and wanted protection.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy attended the CBI questioning at the CBI office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The court had directed the CBI not to arrest him till April 25. The court also directed the CBI to give questions to Avinash in printed form and record both audio and video while questioning him in the CBI.

The court also directed Avinash Reddy to be available for the CBI for questioning every day till April 25, when the court takes a call on his anticipatory bail petition.