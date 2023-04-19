Kalyan Krishna – Chiranjeevi film on Cards

After the success of Waltair Veerayya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is not looking back. The actor already finalized a film with Bimbisara fame director Mallidi Vashishta, which might go on to sets in August. Now the latest buzz is that Chiranjeevi also gave a nod to Soggade Chinninayana fame director Kalyan Krishna.

Chiranjeevi is having a close bond with Kalyan Krishna’s brother Kanna Babu and this helped the director to reach Chiru. Chiranjeevi is planning to shoot for Vashishta and Kalyan Krishna’s films simultaneously. Currently, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Bhola Shankar in Meher Ramesh’s direction. For more updates on Chiranjeevi’s next film, we have to wait for the official confirmation which is expected soon.