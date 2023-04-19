Samantha offers a Lavish Treat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the premiere of their upcoming thriller series Citadel. The actress was twinning with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Samantha was gorgeous in her black Victoria Beckham co-ord set costed around Rs 82,000/-. She was also wearing the luxurious Bvlgari Serpenti Emerald and diamond necklace work Rs 2,97,13,000/-(approx) and also matching Bvlgari (Bulgari Full Pave Diamond Serpenti Bracelet) worth Rs 2,68,00,000/-(approx). Samantha was stunning with styled hair in a bun.

Some of the pictures from the event are viral now. Varun Dhawan was also in the black outfit. Besides this, the six-part Citadel web series will premiere on Amazon prime video on the 28th of April with two episodes followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday. The actress will be back to Hyderabad soon and she would resume the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana.