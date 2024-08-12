Massive episode wrapped up for NBK109

x
Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his next film that is tentatively titled NBK109. Bobby Kolli is the director and a massive schedule has been going on in Rajasthan for a month. The entire schedule of NBK109 is wrapped up. Bobby Kolli took his official social media page to reveal that the schedule of the film has been wrapped up. “Wrapped up one of the most intense schedules of #NBK109 in Jaipur with the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu! His unmatched energy lit up every moment..Get ready to witness the rage of #NBK Garu in these electrifying sequences” told Bobby through his Twitter page.

NBK109 is an expensive mass entertainer and the film is slated for December 2024 release. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary and Shraddha Srinadh will be seen in other important roles and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this big budget attempt and the makers will announce the title soon. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of NBK109 and he will soon join the sets of Akhanda 2 in the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

