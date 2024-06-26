Mega Daughter Niharika’s “Committee Kurrollu” connect chords with youthful song Prema Gaaradi

Spread the love

“Committee Kurrollu” Celebrates Friendship and First Love: Niharika Konidela’s Film Promises a Nostalgic Ride for 90s Kids

Riding the wave of recent successful films centered around friendship, Niharika Konidela’s “Committee Kurrollu” promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the 90s. The film, jointly produced by Pink Elephant Pictures LLP and Sriradha Damodar Studios, features a compelling ensemble cast of 11 lead actors, showcasing the director’s commitment to highlighting the importance of each character’s journey.

The makers have already captivated audiences with the film’s teaser and two previously released songs. Now, they have unveiled the third single, “Prema Gaaradi,” a beautiful ode to college romance. The song captures the essence of innocent love blossoming amidst the vibrant backdrop of college life. Kittu Vissapragada’s soothing lyrics, complemented by romantic beats, highlight the sweet and tender feelings between the young characters. Anudeep Dev’s captivating melody adds a further layer of charm, making it a surefire hit with music lovers.

The newcomers in the film showcase their talent and passion with heartfelt expressions, capturing the essence of young love. Armaan Malik’s soulful vocals bring a touch of magic to the song, making it a captivating listen. The choreography is equally impressive, shot in natural locations, giving the viewers a realistic feel.

The film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yashwant Pendyala, Ishwar Rachiraju, Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikantha Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Sivakumar Matta, and Akshay Srinivas, alongside Radhya, Tejaswi Rao, Tina Shravya, Vishika, and Shanmuki Nagumantri. The director, Yadhu Vamsi, has ensured that each role is given equal importance despite the large cast, emphasizing the film’s focus on the power of friendship. Veteran actor Sai Kumar will also be seen in a key role.

With post-production work underway, the makers are currently promoting the film. “Committee Kurrollu” is scheduled for release in August, promising a refreshing cinematic experience for audiences who are eager to relive those cherished moments of friendship and first love.