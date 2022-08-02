Mega fans worried about the Bad Sentiment

Acharya will be remembered as one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback fo Megastar Chiranjeevi. The veteran actor is now busy with three back-to-back films. Mega fans are now worried about a sentiment called BVS Ravi. The writer worked for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You recently. Both these films are declared as disasters. He is also working for the upcoming films of Chiranjeevi: Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar.

BVS Ravi worked on the scripts of Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar along with other writers. This is worrying Mega fans badly. BVS Ravi did not deliver a hit in the recent times. All the films directed by him too are flops. This is badly worrying Mega fans. Chiranjeevi is keen to release God Father directed by Mohan Raja during Dasara. If this film ends up as a hit, Mega fans would be in delight and they would recover from the debacle of Acharya.