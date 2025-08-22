Mega158 Announced

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 70 today and there are several announcements made and updates released about his upcoming movies. Megastar’s 158th film has been announced officially today and Bobby Kolli will direct this prestigious film. This is the second combination of Chiranjeevi and Bobby after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. The concept poster along with the announcement has been made today.

KVN Productions, the production house behind Vijays’ Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic will produce this prestigious film planned on a massive budget. Thaman will score the music and the shoot of the film starts later this year. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will complete the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film that is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the film releases during summer 2026.