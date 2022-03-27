Megastar calls Ram Charan his Pride

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of his upcoming movies released birthday posters. Tollywood celebrities wished the top actor on the occasion and Charan is enjoying the success of RRR. He celebrated it in a grand manner with his closest pal NTR who hosted a lavish party last night. Megastar Chiranjeevi is a proud father and the veteran actor rushed to Charan’s residence to congratulate him after watching RRR.

Chiranjeevi took his social media page to wish Charan on his birthday today. He posted two pictures of him with Charan and called him his Pride. “I am quite surprised to wish Ram Charan on his birthday through social media. Sharing a picture of him on this occasion. He makes me proud and he is my pride” told Chiranjeevi. Charan will soon resume the shoot of Shankar’s film and will complete it this year. Charan also signed a film for Gowtam Tinnanuri and the shoot commences in July this year.