RRR sets new Benchmark for the second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has set a new Benchmark in the Telugu States for the second consecutive day as the film has collected a distributor share of 31.50 Cr. The film has broken existing record of Baahubali2 by a double margin. Previously baahubali2 has collected 14.90 cr share and RRR has collected more than double of it. Two days total of the film now stands at 104 Cr. Even on the opening day only six films have collected 30 Cr share including RRR and the film has repeated it on the second day. The film is doing outstanding business in A centres and very good in B,C centres though they could be a little better. Ticket rates are impacting the footfalls in B,C centres which should definitely come down from tomorrow ie, Monday atleast.

Area2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 22 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA11.05 Cr7.08 Cr26 Cr
Guntur9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West6.88 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna5.98 Cr 4.18 Cr14 Cr
Nellore3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 104.60 Cr
73.05 Cr213 Cr
KA50 Cr
TN45 Cr
Kerala10 Cr
North100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr
Total 488 Cr

