RRR sets new Benchmark for the second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has set a new Benchmark in the Telugu States for the second consecutive day as the film has collected a distributor share of 31.50 Cr. The film has broken existing record of Baahubali2 by a double margin. Previously baahubali2 has collected 14.90 cr share and RRR has collected more than double of it. Two days total of the film now stands at 104 Cr. Even on the opening day only six films have collected 30 Cr share including RRR and the film has repeated it on the second day. The film is doing outstanding business in A centres and very good in B,C centres though they could be a little better. Ticket rates are impacting the footfalls in B,C centres which should definitely come down from tomorrow ie, Monday atleast.

Area 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 22 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 11.05 Cr 7.08 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 6.88 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 5.98 Cr 4.18 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 104.60 Cr

73.05 Cr 213 Cr KA 50 Cr TN 45 Cr Kerala 10 Cr North 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr Total 488 Cr