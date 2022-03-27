Viral Video: RRR Team celebrates Ram Charan’s Birthday

Young Tiger NTR hosted a lavish birthday party in his residence last night on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya and the families of Ram Charan, NTR celebrated the occasion. A small video is now viral across the internet from the birthday celebrations. Ram Charan, NTR and Rajamouli are spotted celebrating with joy after the cake cutting. The trio hugged each other and danced for Naatu Naatu song from RRR.

Ram Charan and Tarak thanked SS Rajamouli for the memorable film RRR. NTR’s wife Pranathi too celebrated her birthday. Ram Charan lauded NTR for making his birthdays memorable on March 27th every year which also happens to be his wife’s Pranathi’s birthday. The celebrations went on till midnight. Tollywood showered wishes on Charan on the occasion. RRR is running with packed houses and is expected to have the biggest ever weekend for any Indian film in the recent times.