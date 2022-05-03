Megastar off to USA

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for several films. The actor tasted the biggest ever debacle with Acharya that released last Friday. The top actor along with his wife Surekha flew for his first international holiday after the coronavirus pandemic. He will holiday in USA, Europe and will return back to Hyderabad after a month.

On his return, he will resume the shoot of God Father and the film will release in August. Chiranjeevi is also busy with Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya. Both these films will hit the screens next year.