Megastar ready to push Acharya for summer

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project is titled Acharya and is directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi and Koratala had a difference of opinion regarding the other crucial role in the film. Ram Charan was the first consideration but the project is getting delayed as Charan is occupied with the shoot of RRR. Koratala wanted Mahesh Babu to essay the role and the discussions are on for some time.

Chiranjeevi managed to convince Koratala Siva recently. Ram Charan would play the role which would come during the flashback episodes. It is heard that Chiranjeevi is even ready to push the release date of Acharya to summer and the entire team decided to wait for the arrival of Charan. Rajamouli seems to be quite confident about releasing RRR in January 2021. With the coronavirus delay, Acharya will not make it for August release. Hence, Chiranjeevi is looking at a summer release for Acharya. More details awaited.