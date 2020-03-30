Rajamouli was blown away with Ajay Devgn’s simplicity

SS Rajamouli has immense respect for Bollywood top actor Ajay Devgn. The Superstar lent his voice for the Hindi version of Eega titled Makkhi. Right after Rajamouli had an interesting role in RRR, Ajay Devgn gave an immediate nod. He already completed shooting major portions for his part in Hyderabad. During the recent interview, Rajamouli said that he is completely blown away with the simplicity of Ajay Devgn.

“Ajay sir never steps into his caravan except during the change of his costumes. He loves to stay out and interact with all the actors. He completes his meal at the earliest and never wastes time. On a day when the shoot was hectic, we shot without breaks. We could inform this to Ajay sir but he completed his lunch in just two minutes and was ready for the shot. I have immense respect for his simplicity and he is one of the most positive people I have ever seen” lauded Rajamouli.

RRR features NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. The film is aimed for January 8th, 2021 release.