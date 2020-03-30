Megastar turns an inspiration for Tollywood during lockdown

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently joined twitter and like other actors, he did not restrict himself to post about his films and about his personal life. The actor brought a new energy across all the actors. Without hesitation, Megastar lauded each and everyone who donated their part during this coronavirus outbreak. He staged meetings with industry biggies and formed ‘Corona Crisis Charity’ to serve the daily wage workers and artists who are struggling for food.

Chiranjeevi donated Rs 1 crore for Film workers and he invited all the actors to donate their part. Right from day one of the outbreak, he posted several videos educating the people about the deadly coronavirus and urged people to stay at homes. He even appeared in a special song about coronavirus that was out yesterday. Though some of them criticized, Chiranjeevi won the hearts of everyone for his work during this tough time.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy pooling out more funds to support the needy. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Charan donated Rs 70 lakhs for AP and Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 30 lakhs for daily wage workers of Telugu cinema.