Megastar’s support for Krishna Vamsi

Veteran director Krishna Vamsi who directed some of the classics of Telugu cinema lost track. He has been working on Rangamarthanda from a long time and the shoot has reached final stages. Megastar Chiranjeevi turned out to support the film and he lent his voice for Rangamarthanda. Chiranjeevi’s voice will be used throughout the film to narrate some of the crucial episodes of Rangamarthanda. There would be several poems in the film during the start and the end of the film for which Chiranjeevi lent his voice.

Tollywood writer Lakshmi Bhupala penned these poems. Rangamarthanda is a film that narrates the life story of a theatre artist. Chiranjeevi started dubbing for his part today and the makers of the film made an announcement. Chiranjeevi shares a close bonding with Krishna Vamsi and he gave his nod after Krishna Vamsi requested Megastar. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Shivathmika, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Rahul Silpligunj will be seen in the lead roles in this drama. Rangamarthanda’s release date will be announced soon.