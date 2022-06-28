Megastar’s unique attempt for Rangamarthanda

It is known that Megastar Chiranjeevi agreed to lend his voice for Krishna Vamsi’s comeback film Rangamarthanda. The latest update says that Chiranjeevi will be reciting Shayari for the film which is a different attempt. Krishna Vamsi wanted to utilize Megastar in a different manner. Shayari is a unique way to express an emotion. Chiranjeevi too was thrilled after Krishna Vamsi pitched the idea. The Telugu Shayari was never told or used in films in the past.

It would not be like a voice-over and it won’t’ be a song. It is unique. Chiranjeevi will complete his work for the project soon. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Brahmanandam, Anasuya and Adarsh Balakrishna will be seen in prominent roles in this drama which is the remake of a Malayalam movie. The film releases soon.