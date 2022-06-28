Vikram Kumar signs two new Web Projects

Tamil director Vikram Kumar has directed fantastic films like Ishq, 24 and Manam. None of his recent films were impressive and he is betting big on Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You. Vikram Kumar also completed the shoot of his first web series Dhootha which also has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Amazon Prime shelled out Rs 45 crores for this project which will be available for streaming soon. Impressed with the content and the quality, Amazon signed one more project with Vikram Kumar. The details about the project would be announced soon.

Vikram Kumar is said to have doubled his remuneration for this web project. Vikram Kumar is also in talks with top digital giant Netflix for an original. The talented director is now busy with back-to-back projects and he is completely focused on them. With all the Telugu and Tamil actors busy with multiple films, Vikram Kumar decided to complete the new web projects. He will promote Thank You next month which is releasing on July 22nd.