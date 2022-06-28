Will Naga Chaitanya respond to Dating Rumors?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya got separated from his actress wife Samantha and has been single. He is busy with various films and there are strong rumors going on that Naga Chaitanya is dating Telugu actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Sobhita responded to the rumors. The actor will head for the promotions of his upcoming movie Thank You next month. He would have to face the media and will have to attend various interviews.

The media would question Naga Chaitanya about the ongoing rumors. It is heard that Naga Chaitanya will continue to stay tight-lipped about the dating rumors. The youngster never responded about his divorce from Samantha. He stayed calm and replied with a smile mostly. Naga Chaitanya will continue to behave the same during the promotions of Thank You. The film is directed by Vikram Kumar and it is announced for July 22nd release. Dil Raju is the producer and Rashi Khanna is the leading lady in Thank You.