Memes Are The Reason For Doing Sir: Venky

Memes can make you laugh and can make you scared as well. They can be a source of entertainment or engineered to promote information that is false. Do you know memes impacted a director to think differently in penning stories? It’s Venky Atluri who is known for making romantic entertainers.

The director during the trailer launch event of Sir said, “I quite often watch memes. I saw a meme that says if I make Naarappa, the second half would have been set in London. At that moment, I decided not to make love stories. I wrote the story of Sir during the lockdown and Dhanush liked the content. Everything fell into place after Dhanush accepted the movie.”

Dhanush thanked his director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamshi for their support. “Earlier Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema, Malayalam cinema and Kannada cinema were different. Now everyone is watching all movies. Everything has become one Indian film industry. Now you all are watching Tamil movies and we are all watching Telugu movies. This change is good actually. Now I have come to promote my Telugu movie.

This film is a story that takes place in a village on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Both cultures coexist. Then I realized how close we all are. That is a wonderful thing. I am happy to act in such a story.” Dhanush also sang a song on the stage.

The trailer of Sir received an overwhelming response and assured this is going to be a wholesome entertainer with a message. Producer Naga Vamsi believes the movie will do wonders in Telugu as well as Tamil.