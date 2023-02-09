Amigos movie review

Amigos movie review

4:40AM The scenes in which all 3 look alike characters are in same frame came out well

4:30AM ‘ Ekka ekkada’ song has been shot in GOA, its good.

4:25AM Director Rajendra Reddy takes no time to get into the main story which is interesting beginning

4:15AM Siddhu finds his doppelgangers Manjunath Hegde( Bengaluru ) and Michael ( Kolkata )

4:10AM Brahmaji is Siddhu’s uncle. Doppelganger concept is introduced in a bar

4:00AM Siddhu (Kalyan Ram) likes RJ Ishika( Ashika)

Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Premier show begins at 5:15PM EST. Keep refreshing this page

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Amigos is all set to hit theatres today. The film is being released after the super success of Bimbisara. Amigos is a film of three doppelgangers directed by Rajendra Reddy. Akshika Ranganath is making her Telugu debut with this film.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.