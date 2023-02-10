Ram Charan resumes RC15 shoot

Ram Charan is going to shoot for RC15 in Hyderabad. In November 2022, a song was filmed on Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in New Zealand and wrapped. After three months the film is going to resume its shoot. Yesterday director Shankar posted a picture of the iconic Charminar on his social media stating that the next scheduled shoot is going to happen at Charminar.

A song is going to be shot in different locations in the city. Naatu Naatu fame Prem Rakshit is the choreographer and Thaman is the music composer. Ram Charan is going to complete major portions of the film in this schedule. Kiara Advani is the lead actress. Srikanth and Sunil will be seen playing some prominent roles in the film and Dil Raju is bankrolling the project.