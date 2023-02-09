Nani’s Dasara Valentine’s Day Treat

By
Telugu360
-
0

Natural star Nani surprised the entire nation with his remarkable transformation for Dasara and the teaser generated a lot of buzz. Santhosh Narayanan scored the soundtracks for Srikanth Odela directorial and the first single was a sensational hit.

The makers provide Valentine’s Day treat, a day in advance. The second single Ori Vaari will be unveiled on February 13th. This is a heartbreak song, as revealed by the makers. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Nani’s ladylove in this mass action entertainer.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing the movie which will be gracing the cinemas on March 30th.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here