Nani’s Dasara Valentine’s Day Treat

Natural star Nani surprised the entire nation with his remarkable transformation for Dasara and the teaser generated a lot of buzz. Santhosh Narayanan scored the soundtracks for Srikanth Odela directorial and the first single was a sensational hit.

The makers provide Valentine’s Day treat, a day in advance. The second single Ori Vaari will be unveiled on February 13th. This is a heartbreak song, as revealed by the makers. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Nani’s ladylove in this mass action entertainer.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing the movie which will be gracing the cinemas on March 30th.