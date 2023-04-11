Ministers, YSRCP MLAs are acting like rowdies, alleges Lokesh

Ministers in the State Cabinet and the ruling YSRCP MLAs are acting like rowdies while the lower-level cadre is taking them as an example and are creating total disorder in the State, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

Lokesh’s pada yatra, Yuva Galam, entered Tadipatri Assembly segment from Singanamala, on Tuesday and he is welcomed by former minister, J C Diwakar Reddy, and his family members, JC Prabhakar Reddy and JC Asmith Reddy, besides large scale of TDP leaders and activists.

At Varadaiahpalle, the Besta community representatives met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him on the day-to-day problems that they are facing, including the issuance of the GO 217 by the State Government following which they are losing their livelihood.

Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that the Ministers, the MLAs and the other ruling party leaders are behaving so rudely with the people. The poor are the worst affected with their behaviour, Lokesh said and promised to cancel the GO 217 once the TDP forms the government again.

Lokesh also assured all kinds of support to the community, including sanction of loans on subsidy when the TDP is back into power.

Earlier, when the villagers of Tabdhula and Singanaguttapalle, particularly those who lost their lands under the Chagallu Reservoir, complained to him that till now they have not received their compensation for their lands, Lokesh promised to pay their compensation within a short period of coming back to power. He said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to pay the relief to the displaced within a month of coming to power did not bother to pay the amount even after four years in office.

At Vulikuntapalli village, Lokesh garlanded the statue of Jyothirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and paid rich tributes to the great leader. Stating that Jyotirao Phule is a great social reformer and activist, Lokesh said that he dedicated his entire life to the fight against hegemonic values and for equality in all fields, which are still an inspiration to the present generation.