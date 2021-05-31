Moddu Srinu fate awaits Dalit Judge in jail: TDP

The political temperatures rose over reports about a ‘knife’ found in the barracks of the Chittoor jail in which Judge S. Ramakrishna was held as an undertrial prisoner. The TDP leaders discuss this at a meeting of key leaders presided over by party National President N Chandrababu Naidu. They expressed fears that there was a serious threat to the life of the Dalit Judge.

The opposition leaders suspected a conspiracy going on by the YCP leaders to terminate the Dalit Judge just like how Moddu Srinu was killed in the jail in the past. The Judge’s son Vamsi Krishna has already complained about the threat being posed to his father from a suspicious fellow prisoner in the same barrack. Dalit Dr. Sudhakar was mentally, physically and socially tortured by the Government just for asking for Covid safety equipment. He was driven to death.

Now, Judge Ramakrishna was targetted just because he did not succumb to the inducements and threats to the ruling party leaders. He just complained to the senior judges in the higher courts. For that, the Government and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy launched a witch hunt.

The TDP deplored that Judge Ramakrishna was implicated in false cases and sent to jail. Now, another ill motivated prisoner was reportedly sent to the barracks to threaten and harass the Dalit judge. Based on the judge’s son’s complaint, the prisoner concerned was shifted to another barrack but a knife was found under the bed of the suspicious prisoner who was shifted to another barrack.