Nandini Reddy signs her next

It has been close to two years since Oh Baby released and ended up as a blockbuster. The film’s director Nandini Reddy is yet to announce her next project officially. She is committed to Vyjayanthi Movies and the pre-production work of her next film is going on currently. With all the young and top actors busy with several films, Nandini Reddy had to wait for a longer time. The latest news we hear is that Nandini Reddy locked Santosh Shobhan in her next. Santosh is last seen in Ek Mini Katha and his performance impressed everyone.

The young actor signed Nandini’s film recently which is a light-hearted entertainer. The makers will make an official announcement after the pandemic calms down. Nandini Reddy also signed a film for Geetha Arts which starts next year. Nandini is busy finalizing scripts and projects for Allu Aravind’s digital platform Aha.