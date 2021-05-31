Revanth Reddy’s silence and absence after ‘cash for vote’ charge sheet!

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy’s ‘complete silence’ after Enforcement Directorate filed charge sheet against him in the sensational cash for vote case is creating a buzz in political circles.

Revanth Reddy who hogs limelight in media almost everyday by attacking Telangana CM KCR, his family members and TRS government, is not seen anywhere for the last four days after ED filed charge sheet.

ED filed charge sheet on May 27 naming Revanth Reddy as the main accused in this case booked six years ago in May 2015.

Revanth did not respond on this chargesheet either.

His mobile phone is also learnt to be ‘switched off’ later. Party leaders and cadre are clueless where Revanth is now. While some say he is in Delhi since May 28, some others say he is in Hyderabad but remained inaccessible to all.

With this, Congress leaders and cadre are debating over Revanth’s complete silence and absence from public life after ED’s charge sheet.

This also triggered speculations over whether Revanth is considering to quit Congress and join BJP like Etela Rajender.