Supreme Court stays APCID inquiry on ABN, TV5!

The Supreme Court on Monday issued stay orders on APCID inquiry against ABN Andhra Jyothy and TV5 news channels.

The APCID filed FIR against these two channels along with YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju early this month in connection with sedition charges.

Both the channels challenged the APCID FIRs registered against them in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court issued notices to Andhra Pradesh government and the APCID to file their counters within four weeks.

The Supreme Court also directed ABN and TV5 channels to file their counters on the counters filed by AP government and APCID within two weeks.

The Supreme Court adjourned the case by six weeks.