Modi thanks Chiranjeevi-Nagarjuna for COVID-19 video

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej appeared in a video appealing to the people to observe social distancing and stay-at-home norm. The video got widely circulated. Even the DD News has tweeted about the wide awareness being created by the Telugu actors.

Incidentally, PM Modi has also seen the video. Immediately, the PM has tweeted his thanks in Telugu language to all the four actors for their gesture. He thanked them for taking so much interest in awareness creation against the Coronavirus threat. Modi further said that all should remain at home to practice social distancing in order to defeat the COVID-19 disease.

The Telugu actors have made this video by sitting at their homes. Each of them gave a message to the people on the need for discipline in the interests of themselves, their families and the overall community. They have appealed for personal distance and hygiene in the battle against the deadly virus. The actors’ fans are now overjoyed over the PM’s thanksgiving tweet.