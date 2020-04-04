Pawan Kalyan’s tweet to the rescue of 5,000 fishermen stranded in Gujarat

More than 5,000 fishermen who migrated from Srikakulam to Gujarat are stranded there with no food, Jana Sena Party president posted in his latest Tweet requesting the Bharatiya Janata Party to come to their rescue.

In the Tweet, Pawan Kalyan said it has come to the notice of Jana Sena Party that 5,000 fishermen who hail from Arivalasa village in Ranastalam of Srikakulam district were stranded in Somnath district of Gujarat and that the party brought the issue to the notice of Andhra Pradesh BJP. “We will also bring this issue to the notice of the Gujarat BJP,” Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP immediately retweeted “Dear Pawan Kalyan Garu, Kanna Garu also spoke to me a while ago on this. I have just spoken to chief secretary, Gujarat Shri Anil Mukim. He assured me that adequate rations, food will be arranged for fishermen from AP and that he would speak to district collector immediately.”

Meanwhile, Somnath, Gir collector reacted to the tweets assuring all assistance to the stranded fishermen. In the tweet, the district collector wrote “All fishermen- whether from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra – stranded at Veraval port are being provided food etc and offered accommodation apart from one round of health check up.”