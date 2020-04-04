RRR makers issue clarity about the release date

With the coronavirus outbreak, there are speculations that RRR may not release as per the plan on January 8th, 2021 release and the film may be pushed to summer. This left the filmmakers of several big-budget films worried as many of them planned summer releases for their films. RRR producer DVV Danayya issued a clarity about the release date of RRR. He said that the film would release on January 8th without fail. The schedules of the film are planned and the shoot would start after the lockdown gets lifted clarified Danayya.

“The next schedule of RRR starts in a special set in Gandipet. Right after this schedule, the unit will head for Pune. Alia Bhatt will join the sets in this schedule. The actress already allocated new dates as her April dates are getting wasted. The VFX work of RRR is happening at a fast pace. RRR will release on January 8th, 2021 without fail” confirmed Danayya. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this periodic drama features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani plays other pivotal roles.