Mohan Babu lodges cyber complaint on trollers

Senior actor Mohan Babu today lodged a cyber complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on the trollers. In the complaint, he wrote that, some persons are posting trolling videos on social media against him. Details as follows.

As per the complaint of Mohan Babu, some people have intentionally made some objectionable videos on him and uploaded them on social media. Reportedly, obscene language and vulgar words are used against him and his family members in those videos. Mohan Babu’s legal advisor also submitted evidences of those videos to the police.

Police have booked case against the trollers under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and also under IT Act. We need to wait for further updates.