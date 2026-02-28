x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Director Ajay Bhupathi unveils another prominent character from his latest flick Srinivasa Mangapuram. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani are the lead pair. Backed by producer Chandamama Kathalu and presented by Ashwini Dutt, the project features Mohan Babu in a powerful character.

The character Venkatappayya Naidu is brought to life by Mohan Babu in a look that screams authority, history and unchallenged supremacy. The actor who essays negative shaded role in The Paradise will be seen in a raw and intense role in Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Mohan Babu walks with a storm-like stillness with stern eyes, screaming supremacy. The classic white kurta–dhoti combo roots him deeply in the soil of an era where fear and respect were inseparable. Subtle accessories such as gold chains, a vintage wristwatch, a rugged bracelet and anklets, add vintage rockiness, reinforcing the impression of a ruler who doesn’t need to raise his voice to be obeyed. Trailing him is a crew of hardened men carrying country-made rifles.

With striking first looks of the lead cast already out, Srinivasa Mangapuram has built impressive inquisitiveness.

Next CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call Previous Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
else

TRENDING

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Latest

image
Celebrating 3 Years: ETV Win Ups OTT Game
image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Most Read

image
Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh
image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly