Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM

Director Ajay Bhupathi unveils another prominent character from his latest flick Srinivasa Mangapuram. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani are the lead pair. Backed by producer Chandamama Kathalu and presented by Ashwini Dutt, the project features Mohan Babu in a powerful character.

The character Venkatappayya Naidu is brought to life by Mohan Babu in a look that screams authority, history and unchallenged supremacy. The actor who essays negative shaded role in The Paradise will be seen in a raw and intense role in Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Mohan Babu walks with a storm-like stillness with stern eyes, screaming supremacy. The classic white kurta–dhoti combo roots him deeply in the soil of an era where fear and respect were inseparable. Subtle accessories such as gold chains, a vintage wristwatch, a rugged bracelet and anklets, add vintage rockiness, reinforcing the impression of a ruler who doesn’t need to raise his voice to be obeyed. Trailing him is a crew of hardened men carrying country-made rifles.

With striking first looks of the lead cast already out, Srinivasa Mangapuram has built impressive inquisitiveness.