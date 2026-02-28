Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Natural Star Nani has been continuously putting his efforts to end up as a pan-Indian star. It may not be known to many that his producers have been investing in the Hindi theatrical market. As these films are released on a distribution basis, his producers have to bear the print and publicity cost of his films. Movies like Dasara have burnt the pockets of producers but there are no audience to watch Nani’s films in theatres. But the actor continues to promote his films and release them on a grand note in Hindi and other South languages.

His upcoming film The Paradise will have a grand release in all the Indian languages. The makers are holding talks with several distributors outside the Telugu states. It is unfortunate that his films are not faring well outside the Telugu states in theatres but Nani is the only Telugu actor who has been sincerely promoting his films in all the major cities of the country before the release of his films. The Paradise has generated big buzz in Telugu and hope the film gets the needed break for Nani outside the Telugu states. The Paradise releases in theatres on August 21st. Srikanth Odela is the director and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.