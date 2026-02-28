x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Published on February 28, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr
image
Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans

Natural Star Nani has been continuously putting his efforts to end up as a pan-Indian star. It may not be known to many that his producers have been investing in the Hindi theatrical market. As these films are released on a distribution basis, his producers have to bear the print and publicity cost of his films. Movies like Dasara have burnt the pockets of producers but there are no audience to watch Nani’s films in theatres. But the actor continues to promote his films and release them on a grand note in Hindi and other South languages.

His upcoming film The Paradise will have a grand release in all the Indian languages. The makers are holding talks with several distributors outside the Telugu states. It is unfortunate that his films are not faring well outside the Telugu states in theatres but Nani is the only Telugu actor who has been sincerely promoting his films in all the major cities of the country before the release of his films. The Paradise has generated big buzz in Telugu and hope the film gets the needed break for Nani outside the Telugu states. The Paradise releases in theatres on August 21st. Srikanth Odela is the director and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.

Next Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM Previous SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr

Latest

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
image
Nani continues his pan-Indian Plans
image
SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr
image
Rashmika’s Wedding post Creates Records

Most Read

image
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call
image
Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !
image
KCR Tells Court : Ministers’ “Baseless Statements” Damaged His Reputation Over Kaleshwaram Report

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly