SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Home > Movie News

SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr

Published on February 28, 2026 by swathy

SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej is going all out for his Pan-India action saga SYG (Sambarala Yetigattu), and the team is currently in the middle of crafting what is touted to be one of the costliest climax sequences in recent Telugu cinema.

The makers have locked a massive 35-day schedule exclusively for the climax, investing over 20 crore just on this single stretch. With 18 large-scale action segments choreographed by top stunt master Kevin, the climax is being built like a full-fledged war zone. It’s going to be grand, emotional, and visually explosive.

Director Rohith KP, making his debut, seems determined to deliver a standout experience. Backed by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, known for the blockbuster HanuMan, the production is being executed with uncompromising scale and ambition.

Sai Durgha Tej has undergone a fierce physical transformation for this segment, performing several intense stunts himself.

