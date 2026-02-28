SYG Scales Up: War-Epic Climax @ 20 Cr

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej is going all out for his Pan-India action saga SYG (Sambarala Yetigattu), and the team is currently in the middle of crafting what is touted to be one of the costliest climax sequences in recent Telugu cinema.

The makers have locked a massive 35-day schedule exclusively for the climax, investing over 20 crore just on this single stretch. With 18 large-scale action segments choreographed by top stunt master Kevin, the climax is being built like a full-fledged war zone. It’s going to be grand, emotional, and visually explosive.

Director Rohith KP, making his debut, seems determined to deliver a standout experience. Backed by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, known for the blockbuster HanuMan, the production is being executed with uncompromising scale and ambition.

Sai Durgha Tej has undergone a fierce physical transformation for this segment, performing several intense stunts himself.