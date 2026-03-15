Moinabad Drugs Case: Putta Mahesh Granted Station Bail; KTR Accepts Drug Test Challenge

The drugs case linked to former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse in Moinabad is creating fresh political and legal controversy. Police carried out a raid at the farmhouse after receiving specific information about a drugs party. The Eagle Team conducted the operation and detained ten people who were present at the location. Among those at the party was Eluru TDP MP Puttah Mahesh Kumar Yadav.

Drug tests were conducted on the people who attended the party. Initially, the urine test of TDP MP Puttah Mahesh Kumar Yadav showed a negative result. Later, officials found that the urine sample appeared to be diluted with water. To confirm the results, the police conducted a blood test. The blood test confirmed the presence of drugs. Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said the blood analysis clearly showed a positive result. With this update, the number of people testing positive in the case has increased.

So far, six individuals have tested positive. The list includes former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, businessman Namit Mishra, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy and MP Puttah Mahesh Kumar Yadav. Police believe the gathering was a weekend party hosted at Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse. A woman was also present at the party.

Putta Mahesh Yadav was granted station bail in the Moinabad drugs case due to the ongoing Parliament session and was quietly moved out through a back route to avoid the media, while former BRS MLA Rohit Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, and Namith Sharma will be produced before a magistrate.

On flipside, Telangana PCC chief Mahesh Goud threw a challenge to BRS leader KTR and asked him to undergo a drug test in the Assembly. He said KTR should come forward for the test and clear doubts. KTR responded to the challenge and said he was ready for any kind of test. He stated that he welcomed the suggestion made by Mahesh Goud. At the same time, KTR warned that if anyone tries to drag his name into the drugs case, he will respond with legal notices. He made this statement through a tweet.

The Moinabad farmhouse case has now become both a criminal investigation and a political flashpoint. As the probe continues, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.