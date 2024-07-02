x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Mokshagna’s debut back in Discussion

Mokshagna’s debut back in Discussion

Published on July 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Mokshagna’s debut back in Discussion

Spread the love

Nandamuri fans have been waiting from a long time about the debut of Mokshagna. Balakrishna assured that it would be a grand launch for his son but he did not reveal much about the successor of the Nandamuri hero. Balakrishna also said that Mokshagna will be trained well before he would be launched in Tollywood. Speculations kept coming but the official announcement was never made. The latest speculation says that Mokshagna will make his debut very soon.

Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma narrated and impressed Mokshagna with a subject recently. It is unclear if Prasanth Varma will direct the project or if he will supervise the film. An official announcement will be made soon. Mokshagna also lost weight in the recent years. If all goes well, Mokshagna’s debut film will have its release next year.

Next Tollywood’s 2024 First Half Round up Previous Can YS Jagan Really Fight for “Special Status” for AP?
else

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Latest

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Related Articles

Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar