Mokshagna’s debut back in Discussion

Nandamuri fans have been waiting from a long time about the debut of Mokshagna. Balakrishna assured that it would be a grand launch for his son but he did not reveal much about the successor of the Nandamuri hero. Balakrishna also said that Mokshagna will be trained well before he would be launched in Tollywood. Speculations kept coming but the official announcement was never made. The latest speculation says that Mokshagna will make his debut very soon.

Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma narrated and impressed Mokshagna with a subject recently. It is unclear if Prasanth Varma will direct the project or if he will supervise the film. An official announcement will be made soon. Mokshagna also lost weight in the recent years. If all goes well, Mokshagna’s debut film will have its release next year.