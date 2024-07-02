Tollywood’s 2024 First Half Round up

Spread the love

The first half of 2024 has come to an end and Tollywood witnessed a number of disappointments with fewer hits. Hanuman is the biggest surprise of the nation and the film surpassed Sankranthi biggies like Guntur Kaaram and Saindhav. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square is the biggest hit of summer this year and several other summer releases fell flat. The film minted massive money at the ticket windows. After a dry summer, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD released on June 27th and the film is doing fantastic business at the box-office. The film is doing great in all the languages of release.

Films like Naa Saami Ranga, Gaami, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona ended up as average grossers among the 2024 releases. Big Films like Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Eagle, Manamey, Yatra 2, Operation Valentine, Bhimaa, Family Star, Aa Okkati Adakku and Gangs of Godavari failed to live up to the expectations. Small films like Sundaram Master, Chaari 111, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Om Bheem Bush, Geethanjali Malli Vachindi, Prasanna Vadanam, Krishnamma, Prathinidhi 2, Love Me, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, Gam Gam Ganesha, Love Mouli, Satyabhama, Harom Hara, Music Shop Murthy failed to make an impact.

The first half of 2024 is not great except for a few hits and number of disappointments. Several big ticket films are releasing in the second half of 2024 and there are high hopes on these biggies.