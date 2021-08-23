More people leave YSRTP, Sharmila looks very shaky

With more leaders resigning from the party, the very existence of YS Sharmila’s YSRTP is now in doubt. After the resignation of high-profile Indira Shobhan, state executive committee members Madhu Vamsi and Srikanth too have sent in their resignations. With several leaders already leaving the party, Sharmila appears to be ploughing a lonely furrow.

Sources said that ever since she announced her state executive, Sharmila has been facing dissidence. Many leaders, who stood with her all these days, suddenly found that there was no place for them in the party. They were shocked to see newcomers take the cake leaving them in the lurch. As a result, many leaders have resigned from the party. Earlier too, key leaders like Pratap Reddy have deserted the party.

Insiders also say that another 20 state-level functionaries too would resign from the party. They pointed out that two to three leaders will resign from the party every day. This would leave Sharmila’s party considerably weakened and emaciated. The interest in Sharmila’s protest fasts has also come down significantly. “She has gradually slipped from the first pages of the newspapers. She is now confined to inside pages,” quipped a YS Sharmila’ supporter.

Another indicator is the dwindling crowds at the YSRTP office at Lotus Pond. The crowds are thinning and the footfalls are shrinking at the party’s state office. The cadres are also complaining about the way they are being treated in the party office and the meetings. Many say Sharmila’s abrasive style and hurling of invectives is alienating the party works, including people like Indira Shobhan.