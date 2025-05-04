More Promotions needed from Samantha

Top actress Samantha produced a small film titled Subham and the film is aimed for May 9th release. The trailer was launched on April 27th and Samantha surprised in a cameo. Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud are the lead actors in the film. The lead actors are promoting the film.

Samantha has to make it to the promotions so that the film reaches wider sections of the audience. A pre-release event of Subham is planned to take place today. Sree Vishnu’s Single is releasing on the same day and Subham has to live up to the expectations to end up impressive and gross good money. For this, Samantha has to take the film through the promotions which are shockingly low. Tralala Moving Pictures are the producers and Subham is directed by Praveen Kandregula.