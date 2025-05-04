Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati

Former minister and YSRCP Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s supporters continue their rowdyism in Tirupati. Officials who went to survey 3.88 acres of Buggamattam lands worth Rs 100 crores in central Tirupati faced intimidation from Peddireddy’s followers. The survey was ordered by the High Court following allegations that Peddireddy illegally occupied these valuable temple lands.

When survey officials arrived at the site, Peddireddy’s supporters became confrontational, asking if they would dare survey Peddireddy’s house. They intimidated media representatives who were taking photos and videos, and repeatedly disrupted the officials’ duties at every step.

About 14.49 acres belonging to Buggamattam in Tirupati’s Maruti Nagar and Royal Nagar have reportedly been encroached upon. Allegations specifically point to Peddireddy occupying 3.88 acres in survey numbers 261/1 and 261/2. Peddireddy, along with Pattem Venkatarayulu, Degala Munaswami, Yasoda, and Purandhar, claimed the temple head had previously leased these lands to them.

Officials issued multiple notices regarding this issue, but Peddireddy found no relief even after approaching the High Court. The Endowments Department issued fresh notices on the 11th of last month. Peddireddy responded, claiming his brother, Tambullapalle MLA Dwarkanath Reddy, had purchased these lands.

After previous delays, a team of revenue officials finally surveyed on Saturday in the presence of Buggamattam EO Venkateswarlu. Police protection included one DSP, one CI, two SIs, and seven staff members. Despite this, Peddireddy’s supporters intimidated officials while police merely tried to pacify them instead of taking action. Fearing tensions, authorities called in 40 more personnel.

The team, which began their work in the morning, completed the survey by afternoon despite continuous interference. When leaving, they faced another round of intimidation from Peddireddy’s supporters, who questioned their authority to enter residential areas. The survey team had to work quickly and didn’t attempt to approach Peddireddy’s residence or party office.

Although the survey should have been conducted by placing points on the ground, officials had to elevate their equipment due to fencing barriers. Despite these challenges, they surveyed all 14.49 acres within two and a half hours and marked the boundaries. The report was submitted to Tirupati RDO Rammohan and Urban Tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi.