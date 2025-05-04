x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
View all stories
Home > Politics

Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati

Published on May 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
More Promotions needed from Samantha
image
Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati
image
Raj Kasireddy Confesses Against YS Jagan
image
A Grand Launch for LORVEN AI Studio
image
Nani & Srinidhi’s Blockbuster HIT 3 USA Tour Kicks Off with a Bang

Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati

Former minister and YSRCP Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s supporters continue their rowdyism in Tirupati. Officials who went to survey 3.88 acres of Buggamattam lands worth Rs 100 crores in central Tirupati faced intimidation from Peddireddy’s followers. The survey was ordered by the High Court following allegations that Peddireddy illegally occupied these valuable temple lands.

When survey officials arrived at the site, Peddireddy’s supporters became confrontational, asking if they would dare survey Peddireddy’s house. They intimidated media representatives who were taking photos and videos, and repeatedly disrupted the officials’ duties at every step.

About 14.49 acres belonging to Buggamattam in Tirupati’s Maruti Nagar and Royal Nagar have reportedly been encroached upon. Allegations specifically point to Peddireddy occupying 3.88 acres in survey numbers 261/1 and 261/2. Peddireddy, along with Pattem Venkatarayulu, Degala Munaswami, Yasoda, and Purandhar, claimed the temple head had previously leased these lands to them.

Officials issued multiple notices regarding this issue, but Peddireddy found no relief even after approaching the High Court. The Endowments Department issued fresh notices on the 11th of last month. Peddireddy responded, claiming his brother, Tambullapalle MLA Dwarkanath Reddy, had purchased these lands.

After previous delays, a team of revenue officials finally surveyed on Saturday in the presence of Buggamattam EO Venkateswarlu. Police protection included one DSP, one CI, two SIs, and seven staff members. Despite this, Peddireddy’s supporters intimidated officials while police merely tried to pacify them instead of taking action. Fearing tensions, authorities called in 40 more personnel.

The team, which began their work in the morning, completed the survey by afternoon despite continuous interference. When leaving, they faced another round of intimidation from Peddireddy’s supporters, who questioned their authority to enter residential areas. The survey team had to work quickly and didn’t attempt to approach Peddireddy’s residence or party office.

Although the survey should have been conducted by placing points on the ground, officials had to elevate their equipment due to fencing barriers. Despite these challenges, they surveyed all 14.49 acres within two and a half hours and marked the boundaries. The report was submitted to Tirupati RDO Rammohan and Urban Tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi.

Next More Promotions needed from Samantha Previous Raj Kasireddy Confesses Against YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
More Promotions needed from Samantha
image
A Grand Launch for LORVEN AI Studio
image
Nani & Srinidhi’s Blockbuster HIT 3 USA Tour Kicks Off with a Bang

Latest

image
More Promotions needed from Samantha
image
Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati
image
Raj Kasireddy Confesses Against YS Jagan
image
A Grand Launch for LORVEN AI Studio
image
Nani & Srinidhi’s Blockbuster HIT 3 USA Tour Kicks Off with a Bang

Most Read

image
Peddireddy Supporters Obstruct Officials During Land Survey in Tirupati
image
Raj Kasireddy Confesses Against YS Jagan
image
MP Raghunandan Rao urges BJP workers to check Madrasas

Related Articles

Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm