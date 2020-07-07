‘Mouth irrigation minister’ became ‘zip irrigation minister’: Deepak

Telugu Desam Party MLC G. Deepak Reddy has urged Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar to stop his attention diversion games and start giving clarifications why 60 per cent budget allocation was not spent on irrigation projects in the very first year of the Jagan Reddy regime. The Minister was apparently unable to even cover up his failures going by how he was making irrelevant statements against the TDP leaders including Lokesh instead of giving convincing answers to the people.

The TDP MLC refuted the latest allegations of Anil Kumar and clarified that the TDP only commented that a hopeless situation was prevailing in Andhra Pradesh that a Minister was trying to open his zip on the floor of the Legislative Council. The TDP never said the Minister unzipped in the House. But, the Minister’s confusing statements led to needless campaigns in social media. Eventually, Anil Kumar’s followers were taking pride that their leader was so courageous that he did that in the Council itself.

Mr. Deepak Reddy advised the Minister to stop making a mockery of his behaviour and realise that the TDP MLCs would not bother what he would do with his zip but it was a fact that members in the Council would only be concerned about the public issues. The Minister should clarify why 60 per cent of the budget allocation could not be spent in irrigation sector last year. The Government provided a budget of Rs. 13,988 Cr but had spent just Rs. 5,345 Cr. It could not spend Rs. 8,793 Cr for which there were no answers. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar seemd to be taking pride in being called ‘Zip Irrigation Minister’ on social media.

Mr. Deepak Reddy also slammed Mr. Anil Kumar for reducing himself to the position of being just a collection agent while Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was performing duties as the real irrigation minister. It was correct that TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was rightly calling Mr. Anil Kumar as the ‘mouth irrigation minister’ because of his loose talk and use of unparliamentary language. The TDP had proved completion of 70 per cent works in Polavaram but Mr. Anil Kumar has not removed his moustache till now as per his hasty challenge.