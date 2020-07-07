Speculation: Ram in super hit sequel?

From the past few weeks, there are speculations that talented director Surendar Reddy met Energetic Star Ram to team up for a project. Ram was impressed with the script and Surendar Reddy is currently working on the final draft of the script. As per the ongoing rumors, the film is said to be the sequel for the super hit movie Race Gurram. Surendar Reddy wanted to direct Allu Arjun in the sequel of Race Gurram after the film ended up as a stupendous hit.

He spent ample time working on the script. With Allu Arjun occupied with back to back projects, Surendar Reddy considered Ram and approached him. If everything falls in the right place, the project starts early next year. Ram’s last movie Ismart Shankar is a massive hit and the actor entered into Rs 40 crore league with the film. His next film RED is gearing up for release soon.