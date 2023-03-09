MP Avinash Reddy files a petition in TS High Court

Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy on Thursday filed a petition in the Telangana high court seeking direction to the CBI to record his answers. Avinash had made similar requests to the CBI in the past to record his answers to their questions during the interrogation.

The CBI had summoned Avinash Reddy twice in the past in relation to the murder of former minister and former MP, Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI found Avinash Reddy guilty of the murder during the course of its investigation.

The CBI had issued fresh notice to Avinash Reddy asking him to come for questioning once again. Avinash Reddy said that there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the murder. The CBI also did not arrest Dastagiri who is an accused in the murder. The CBI also did not oppose the anticipatory bail petition of Dastagiri, the MP said.

He alleged that the CBI was trying to frame charges against him based on the revelations of Dastagiri. He said that he had made several requests to the CBI to allow his advocates to be present during the interrogation. He also wanted the CBI to record the questioning. However, he said that the CBI is not allowing his advocates to be present and was not recording his answers to the officials.

Avinash Reddy alleged that the CBI was targeting him for unknown reasons and wanted judicial protection from him. He also appealed to the Telangana high court to look into the procedures followed by the CBI so far and protect him from being illegally framed in the case.

The Kadapa MP also alleged that the CBI was trying to project him as accused without any base or any witness against him. The investigation is motivated and biased, he alleged and appealed to the court to provide protection to him from the CBI.