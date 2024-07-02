x
Movie News > Mrunal Thakur signs a Bollywood Biggie

Mrunal Thakur signs a Bollywood Biggie

Published on July 2, 2024 by

Mrunal Thakur signs a Bollywood Biggie

Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur shifted her focus on to South and she has done impressive films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. The actress is also busy with several South films and she recently signed a Bollywood biggie. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in Son of Sardaar 2 that has Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt playing the lead roles. The film is not the sequel for their 2012 film Son of Sardaar and it is a new script. The filming will start in Scotland and Mrunal Thakur joined the team as the leading lady. The new schedule will start in Scotland next month and it will continue for 50 days.

The major portions of the film will be shot in Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace. Sanjay Dutt has a role with no negative shades as per the update. Son of Sardaar will be high on entertainment. Vijay Kumar Arora is the director of the film and Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Singham Again and the film releases during Diwali season. Ajay also has De De Pyaar De 2 and the entire film will be shot in London.

