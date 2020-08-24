Multiple problems for Vallabhaneni Vamsi in YSRCP

TDP rebel MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP long time back. He is claiming himself to be the ruling party incharge in Gannavaram assembly constituency. But, the group led by Dutta Ramachandra Rao was seriously opposing Vamsi’s bid to take control of the YSRCP constituency unit. Vamsi has personally visited and invited Ramachandra Rao for his village level grama sabha meetings recently. On his part, Rao has clearly indicated about his non-cooperation.

The rival group leaders are of the opinion that Vamsi’s arrival has badly hit the morale and opportunities for the original YSRCP leaders who were working for a long time in the party activities. If Vamsi is allowed to continue and get ticket in next elections, then that will spell doom for the YSRCP long-time cadres. As a result, the rival groups have decided to sabotage and make every plan of Vamsi a failure. Left with no option, the MLA is looking for support from his own supporters and those TDP loyalists who were with him in the past.

Amid all this, the shifting of AP Capital is creating problems for Vamsi to strengthen his base in the constituency. Many leaders and activists were not that happy with the 3 Capitals plan. There is a general heartburn among the local people that YSRCP is taking away Capital from their place.

In the face of rising Capital sentiment and internal fighting, Vamsi’s future plans for a strong hold on his constituency were proving to be more and more difficult. If Amaravati agitation strengthens further, it is expected to create problems for many YSRCP leaders in Krishna district.