Tollywood to resume work from September

Telugu film industry came to a halt from the past six months. Though the Telangana government granted permissions for the film shoots, the rise in the number of cases made the filmmakers stay at home. Several small film shoots are happening at a fast pace in Annapurna Studios and Ramoji Film City with a limited cast, crew members. Tollywood has huge hopes in September as several big-budget films are gearing up for the shoot. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab which is in the final stages of shoot will start rolling in September. Pawan Kalyan will not participate in the September schedule.

If all goes well, Pawan will join the sets from October. He is keen to complete the shoot at the earliest. Prabhas will start shooting for Radhe Shyam in September and will complete the film in quick schedules. Nandamuri Balakrishna is in plans to shoot for BB3 from September and the schedules are planned currently. Actors like Varun Tej, Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, Sharwanand, Naga Chaitanya, Gopichand, Akhil and others are keen to join the sets from next month.

Allu Arjun will start the shoot of Pushpa from October and a long schedule is planned currently. Tollywood is eager and keen to return back to work after a long break. Though there are enough number of cases of coronavirus, they are confident that they can work in a healthy atmosphere by following all the social distancing guidelines.